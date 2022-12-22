GFF to launch Baluwo – First Division league partnership tomorrow

The Gambia Football Federation has secured a four-year partial sponsors hip deal for its male first division league with Baluwo, an e-commerce platform through which West African diaspora in Europe and North America are abled to purchase products or services for their families back home.

The deal, worth $25,000 yearly will be launched tomorrow at special press conference organized to also highlight the upcoming season. The event will be staged at the Africa Princess Hotel near Palma Rima at 11 am.

According to the GFF communication unit the president of the GFF Lamin Kaba Bajo and representatives of BALUWO will be on hand to give details about the partnership and the league in general, expected to start very soon.