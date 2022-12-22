BRUFUT SCHOOL INSPIRES GAMBIA TO WAFU CROWN

Scan Aid school in Brufut have won the girls category of the West African Football Union WAFU Zone A, in the Under -15 schools football championship held in Cape Verde.

Representing The Gambia, the school won the round robin tournament earning the country a place in the Pan African championship to be held in Egypt next year.

The girls kept a hundred percent record in the tourney landing the crown in the final match where they beat off Guinea Bissau yesterday.

Meanwhile the Gambian representatives in the male category of the tournament New Yundum School narrowly missed the trophy losing to Guinea Conakry 3-4 on penalties, and thus missed out an AFCON berth in Egypt.

As winners the Gambian girls (Scan-Aid) will pocket One Hundred Thousand Dollars (USD100,000:00) while the boys will also receive Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars (USD75,000:00) as consolation.

The Gambian team and delegation returns to Banjul today.

GFF media