Ghanaian president Addo due here tomorrow

By Omar Bah

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of Ghana is scheduled to arrive here tomorrow Friday on a state visit.

The visit was confirmed to The Standard yesterday by the Minister of Information Dr Ismaila Ceesay but he didn’t give further details.

Addo has served as the president of Ghana since 2017. He previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the John Kufour-led administration.

He first ran for president in 2008 and again in 2012, both times as the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He lost on both occasions to National Democratic Congress’ candidates, John Evans Atta Mills in 2008 and John Dramani Mahama in 2012. But in 2016, he won the presidency.