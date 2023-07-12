GHE trains 30 people on food processing, packaging

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Gambia Horticultural Enterprises GHE in partnership with International Trade Center ITC and UNFPA recently embarked on 5 days up-skilling training for 30 youths and women in food processors and packaging.

The training is underway at the GHE processing and packaging center at Banjulinding.

The objective is to empower and build the resilience of youth and women through the provision of relevant skills training in agro-food processing with view to enhancing income generation and reduce the post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables.

The initiative is funded by United Nations Human Security Trust Fund implemented by the UNFPA and International Trade Center.

Cherno Ceesay, operation manager, GHE, said the agro-food industry has the potential to significantly contribute to socio-economic development.

“Hwever we acknowledge the challenges faced by the sector, including poor infrastructure, limited access to technology, inadequate workforce skill and insufficient support services,” he said.

Ceesay said in response to the challenges GHE has developed in comprehensive training program aimed at enhancing the skills of agro-food processors, promoting increased productivity and improving market competitiveness.

He said over a period of the five days training, participants will gain hands-on experience, facilitated by experienced local trainers, industry and international experts.

“The training will cover topics such as hazard analysis and critical control point and good manufacturing practices, quality control assurance and waste reduction,” he revealed.

Yusupha Keita, technical adviser ITC, said ITC are supporting the livelihood programs to ensure that people with skills and the competence are able to run successful businesses especially those around the corridors of Senegambia bridge.