CASA Gambia partners to empower CSOs

On Monday, CASA Gambia partnered with Change the Game academy and organised a training for financial sustainability on transformative fundraising to the CSOs and NGOs within the Gambia.

CASA is now transitioning from a charitable organization to a capacity building organisation, just like the saying ‘from grass to grace’ and also empowering.

CASA Gambia’s advocacy and capacity building co-ordinator, Fatou Marie Touray said it is high time for Gambians to have the knowledge when it comes to mobilizing resources.

Madam Touray said they are training people on local fund raising, adding that funds don’t have to be just money, funds can be resources or anything.

“We want to make sure that CSOs and NGOs are equip in a way that they can raise their own resources for sustainability instead of relying on external donors all the time, which is why we are here to trained them the skills to follow strategies and right techniques to use when they want to raise funds, when they want to connect to their donors or when they want to have more donors in their organizations,” she mentioned.

The chairperson of CASA Gambia, Ebrima Jatta said this is their first local fundraising training which attracts A-level trainers from community-based organisations. Mr Jatta mentioned that their participants are from 10 organisations with two representatives each.

He emphasised that the participating organisations are from both urban and rural Gambia.