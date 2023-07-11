Gnoc trains female coaches

The Gambia National Olympic Committee is continuing its capacity building programme for sports administrators and technicians in the country.

Yesterday, the body started a week -long training course for female coaches from different disciplines.

According to GNOC president Beatrice Allen the course

designed to equip all sports associations and disciplines with solid administrative structures and skills in the administration and management of their sport.

She thanked course directors Lamin Sanneh and Ebou Joof for once again making themselves available to conduct the course.

Allen urged the course participants, to take the course seriously as it incorporates all the skills required for NOC stakeholders- athletes, coaches and managers.