Sports Minister tours projects

The Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie yesterday started a tour of projects being implemented under his ministry.

According to a statement from the ministry, the five-day tour is in line with the ministry’s mission to deliver excellence in youth and sports development by ensuring that the youth are guided towards entrepreneurship, employability, leadership and also encouraging mass participation in sports.

This policy is backed by the provision of projects and facilities across the country. The tour party started with a visit to the Youth Integrated Farm in Berending and Lamin villages in the NBR where they were received by young farmers Momodou Jallow and Mbackeh Darboe, both beneficiaries of D50,000 grant by the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) to begin an enterprise in agro forestry and integrated farming.

The tour- party also visited proposed mini stadium sites in Toubakolong, Kuntair as well as the PIA skills centre and football field in Kerewan.