The KM Regional Third Division league wrapped up Sunday with SereKunda United being crowned champions. They beat LK Boys 3-1 on penalties after the two sides played out a one- all draw in regulation time.

As champions, SereKunda United will represent the KM in the Triangular play-offs alongside Busumbala Sanjonding of West Coast Region and Medina United Academy of Banjul.The winner of the playoffs will be promoted to the second division.