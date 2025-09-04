GHIB, Vista Bank Group forged strategic partnership to boost trade finance in Africa

- Advertisement -

The Ghana International Bank (GHIB) and Vista Bank Group have announced a groundbreaking partnership to enhance trade finance access across West African markets and strengthen intra-African banking cooperation. The comprehensive partnership, formalised through a signing ceremony in London, positions GHIB as the primary correspondent banking partner for Vista Bank Group’s operations across Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

GHIB’s established global banking relationships will provide Vista Bank’s clients with access to international trade finance solutions and cross-border payment services.

The GHIB’s ‘TradeBridge’ model will also enable Vista Bank’s clients, particularly small and medium enterprises, to access global markets through established international banking relationships.

GHIB will provide Vista Bank Group with correspondent banking services, international credit line access, and sophisticated trade finance instruments.

The partnership aligns with GHIB’s broader continental expansion strategy, building on its established market presence in Ghana, Gambia, and Guinea to support financial integration across Africa.

Vista Bank Group clients will gain access to letters of credit, trade guarantees, foreign exchange services, and international payment processing capabilities essential for participating in global commodity markets.

It is expected to contribute significantly to trade finance capacity building across West Africa, supporting the broader objectives of African economic integration and financial inclusion.

The collaboration creates a foundation for enhanced intra-African trade facilitation and positions both institutions as leaders in pan-African banking corporation.

“This partnership represents a tangible expression of our commitment to building Africa’s financial infrastructure,” said Dean Adansi, Chief Executive Officer of GHIB.

Mr Adansi added that GHIB provides African Banking Groups like VISTA the critical access for funding, international trade finance and global payments that allows for expansion and growth.

“Ghana International Bank has become our gateway to the global financial system. Where other international banks have been unable to provide the access we need, GHIB has demonstrated genuine commitment to African development through practical banking solutions,” said Serge Raymond, Managing Director of Vista Bank France.

The partnership between GHIB and Vista Bank Group is a significant step towards promoting financial integration and economic development in Africa. By leveraging GHIB’s global banking relationships and Vista Bank Group’s pan-African presence, the partnership is poised to make a lasting impact on trade finance in West Africa.