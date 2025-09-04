EFSCRJ nominates focal persons to monitor human rights issues

- Advertisement -

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice is pleased to announce the nomination of dedicated Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) tasked with the critical responsibility of monitoring, reporting, and advocating for the protection of human rights across The Gambia. This initiative reaffirms EFSCRJ’s commitment to promoting accountability, transparency, and respect for fundamental freedoms in accordance with both national laws and international human rights standards. The nominated HRDs will play a vital role in:

1. Monitoring human rights violations and documenting incidents of abuse.

2. Engaging with government institutions and civil society to advocate for the protection of rights.

3. Raising public awareness on human rights issues and fostering a culture of respect for human dignity.

4. Providing timely reports and recommendations to inform policy, legislative reforms, and protective measures.

5. Strengthening networks among human rights defenders locally and internationally to ensure coordinated and effective action.

In this regard, EFSCRJ is proud to announce the nomination of Fatou S Ndure and Aji Fatou Bah as its first designated Human Rights Defenders (HRD).

Fatou S Ndure was the recipient of the Sise Sawaneh Award of the Year 2024 at the SHE Award Gambia, as well as the Youth Parliamentarian of the Year Award 2024 at the National Youth Awards by the National Youth Parliament of The Gambia. Her work is focused on equality, justice, and empowerment for all. Fatou strives to contribute to a world where every individual’s human rights are upheld, and where SDGs related to equality, empowerment, and justice are actively pursued.

Aji Fatou is also another passionate advocate committed to advancing the rights of women and young people. She seeks to contribute to the building of the agency of women and youth to lead, influence, and shape the decisions that affect their lives.

EFSCRJ is deeply pleased to have both Fatou and Aji Fatou join our team in our drive to build a society where human rights are respected, protected, and enjoyed by all. We call upon all stakeholders, including government authorities, civil society, and the international community, to support and safeguard the work of our HRDs.