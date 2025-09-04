NGO launches solar project to up energy access

- Advertisement -

A new pay-as-you-go solar energy initiative has been launched in The Gambia aimed at increasing access to clean electricity across the country.

The project is being driven by Mbolo Association, a Gambian charitable organisation and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and its Climate Promise initiative.

It seeks to make solar energy more affordable and efficient for households and was launched recently at a UNDP cultural evening in Bijilo.

Push to drive clean energy across the country

The system allows users to tap into solar power via a flexible payment model, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“Pay-as-you-go solar energy was invented through rigorous research on clean energy,” explained Malang Sambou, Mbolo Association Executive Director.

He added that the initiative aims to provide stable and sustainable energy subscriptions and is already providing services to users, expanding accessibility.

“Our sponsors’ commitment … is linked to improving livelihoods and increasing wellbeing through community-driven innovative solutions. Together we can maintain 1.5 degrees alive of the Paris Agreement,” Sambou said.

He called on the government to collaborate with private and civil society actors to drive sustainable development across the energy sector.

“Together we can easily attain our goals in the energy sector and all other areas.”

Jankey Jassey, a trainer with the association, said the country’s energy demand exceeds available supply, highlighting the challenge of matching energy access with consumption needs.

David Jeng, project consultant since 2024, confirmed that the utility model has been assessed and secured protection as a utility design. He said it will create employment opportunities for youth.

Last year, the African Development Bank (AfDB) reported that at least 70% of people in The Gambia were projected to have access to electricity by the end of 2024.

