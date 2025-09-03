Kenya vs Gambia: bet on a hot 2026 World Cup qualifier!

- Advertisement -

The 2026 World Cup will be historic, with 48 teams competing in the tournament. At least 9 spots will go to Africa, with the group winners taking them. In November, the four best group runners-up will play in the second round to determine the national team that will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs. Even the national teams that have never dreamed of playing at the World Cup are now trying to seize this unique opportunity.

We’ve made a preview of the exciting match between Kenya and Gambia, which could be the highlight of the week and give fans a real football spectacle.

Both teams are focused on their local objectives, as they have only a theoretical chance of even finishing second in Group F. Kenya’s motivation will be the chance to win at home for the first time in the current qualification. Harambee Stars can also start preparing the team for the future, as they are guaranteed to play at AFCON 2027 as hosts. Will we see the same spectacle as in March, when the game between Gambia and Kenya ended 3-3?

Odds: W1 – 2.26, X – 3.11, W2 – 2.897

