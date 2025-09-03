LATE NIANIJA MP KOITA CHAM MEMORIAL FINAL SLATED FOR SUNDAY

- Advertisement -

The Chamen Nianija Football Committee will stage the grand final of a grassroots Under-18 tournament successfully organised to promote peace and harmony within the community of Nianija and the surrounding area.

Teams from across the district, from Jailan Bagadegi down to Chamen village itself participated in the tournament.

As it approaches the final, the chairman of the organising commitee, Modou Cham and his team decided to dedicate the final and the cup in memory of the late Hon Koita Cham, the first Member of Parliament of Nianija/Niani.

“This decision is in recognition of his solid contributions and selfless service to the people. Through this gesture, we hope to remind our community, especially the younger generation, of his name, legacy, and the values he stood for,” a statement from the committee said .

The final will be played on Sunday 7th September 2025, between Palellei FC and Sinchu Omar FC.

The family of the late MP expressed gratitude to the committee for the foresight and promised to work with them for a successful tournament.