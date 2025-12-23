GID intercepts 2 suspected migrant boats at Brufut beach

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) on Saturday intercepted two boats suspected to be linked to irregular migration activities after receiving intelligence about their presence around Brufut area.

Speaking to The Standard, Siman Lowe, the PRO of GID, said Immigration officers, including two newly recruited sailors undergoing recruitment process, boarded a patrol boat from Tanji and proceded to the Brufut beach area. “Upon arrival, two suspected boats conveying fuel were intercepted at sea,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The GID spokesman continued: “One suspect, believed to be the organiser of the attempted irregular migration movement, was apprehended. The two boats conveying fuel were subsequently escorted to the Tanji beach, where the items were offloaded and conveyed to the Tanji Migration Centre for further investigation.”

The Gambia Immigration Department assured the nation that it remains resolute in its commitment to combating irregular migration and safeguarding the territorial integrity of The Gambia through proactive intelligence-led operations.