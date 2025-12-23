Nominations open for Kaiaf, Bantanjang by-elections

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled the ward by-elections in the Brikama and Mansakonko Administrative Areas for Saturday, 10 January 2026, setting the stage for a keen contest between the governing National People’s Party NPP the opposition United Democratic Party UDP and a two independent candidates.

The polls will fill vacant seats in Bantanjang Ward under the Brikama Area Council and Kaiaf Ward in the Mansakonko Area Council.

According to the IEC, nominations in both wards is schedule from Thursday 25th to Saturday 27th December, 2025,

According to the nomination schedules, the two independent candidates will file their nominations on Thursday while the NPP and UDP will file theirs on Friday respectively.