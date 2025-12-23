‘Cement price cannot go down unless all importers are allowed to operate’

- Advertisement -

Following an outcry that cement prices have not gone own despite government’s announcement of the lifting of the moratorium on cross border importation, a number of importers have said not all of them are back into the business.

Pateh Sarr, a dealer based in CRR said only those “so- called’ factory owners and a few with GIEPA Special Import Licenses have been allowed to bring cement, leaving the whole lot of importers in limbo. ”This is why the price has not gone down because cement has not reach all over the country,” he said.

Mr Sarr said government has to hold the bull by the horn and make the market free and competitive because that is the only guarantee to avoid price hikes and shortages.”The current shortage serve as a big lesson to the authorities that the ‘so-called’ cement factories are just importers like us and they alone cannot feed the market with adequate cement,” he said.