GIEPA, partners to construct multipurpose centre in Farafenni

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and Giants of Africa, led by professional basketball executive and former player Masai Ujiri and other diaspora partners, on Sunday laid a foundation stone for the construction of an educational centre, basketball courts and onsite accommodation in Farafenni.

The foundation stone was laid next to the One Stop Centre for SGBV in Farafenni.

Chief of Upper Baddibu Mustapha Dibba remarked that the foundation laying of the educational centre in Farafenni is a bold and visionary step.

He stated that the centre will undoubtedly empower young people in their community to dream big, learn and develop skills.

“This investment must bring long-term transformation, not just temporary activity. This initiative will engage our youth in sports, education and entrepreneurship, steering them away from risky migration and toward meaningful futures right here at home,” he stated.

Lamin Saidykhan, the governor of NBR, stated that the multi-purpose complex, comprising an educational centre, a basketball court and on-site accommodation, is more than an infrastructure; it is a symbol of transformation.

“It is a beacon of possibility, an engine that will drive education, entrepreneurship, sportsmanship and self-reliance in Farafenni and beyond,” he asserted.

He thanked The Giants of Africa for their decision to invest in the dreams and talents of the youth in their community.

Jaha Dukureh, a Representative from Regenerative Hub and a pioneer of this project, stated that having a basketball court and an educational facility right next to the SGBV centre would be ideal for women and youth.

Mrs Dukureh was clear in her assessment of Masai Ujiri, stating that his efforts in building infrastructure abroad were commendable.

The CEO of GiEPA Ousainou Senghore remarked that the laying of this foundation stone is not just a ceremonial act, but the signal of a long-term investment strategy to decentralise economic opportunities and expand their productive capacity beyond urban centres.

Additionally, he said noted that with the right infrastructure, partnership, and policy framework, regions like Farafenni will become investment-ready zones and hubs of trade, productivity, and sustainable development.

The Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Babucarr Joof, who was also present at the ceremony, urged investors to invest in The Gambia especially in rural communities.