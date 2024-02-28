29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Girl, 13, commits suicide in Essau

810
- Advertisement -
image 103

By Omar Bah

A 13-year-old school girl, I Jallow, Monday night reportedly committed suicide at her family residence in Essau.

The Essau Upper Basic School pupil was alleged to have taken her life in her family home in Essau, North Bank Region.

- Advertisement -

According to our sources, Jallow was a grade 7 pupil. The homicide was reported to the Barra Police Station.

When contacted for comments, police spokesperson, ASP Binta Njie, told The Standard: “It is true. She was found hanging from a cashew tree at the back of their compound. The circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be established.”

Previous article
Man, 78, jailed for 20 years for raping girl, 13
Next article
Senegal Commission proposes June 2 election date, Macky to stay on
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions