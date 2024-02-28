Girl, 13, commits suicide in Essau

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A 13-year-old school girl, I Jallow, Monday night reportedly committed suicide at her family residence in Essau.

The Essau Upper Basic School pupil was alleged to have taken her life in her family home in Essau, North Bank Region.

According to our sources, Jallow was a grade 7 pupil. The homicide was reported to the Barra Police Station.

When contacted for comments, police spokesperson, ASP Binta Njie, told The Standard: “It is true. She was found hanging from a cashew tree at the back of their compound. The circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be established.”