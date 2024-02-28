29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Senegal Commission proposes June 2 election date, Macky to stay on

543
President of Senegal Macky Sall attends the Vaccine Equity for Africa event in Berlin on August 27, 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
- Advertisement -

By Ngouda Dione

Senegal’s national dialogue commission has proposed the delayed presidential election be held on June 2 and recommended President Macky Sall remain in office until his successor is sworn in, commission member and presidential adviser Ndiawar Paye said on Tuesday.

The recommendations will be sent to Sall who will make the final decision, Paye told Reuters.

- Advertisement -

The proposals follow two days of dialogue organised by Sall as a way to ease tensions and agree a way out of a nearly month-long political crisis. His and parliament’s failed bid to postpone the February 25 poll by ten months has sparked unrest and warnings of democratic backsliding.

The talks in the capital Dakar were boycotted by many of the opposition some of whom want the vote to be held before Sall’s mandate expires on April 2.

It was not immediately clear how they will respond to the proposed date of June 2. Their successful legal challenge of the original postponement led the top constitutional authority to rule the delay unlawful and ask Sall to find a new date as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

Reuters

Previous article
Girl, 13, commits suicide in Essau
Next article
NHRC tells government not to repeal anti-FGM law
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions