Gitteh campaign says election loss in West Coast is a lesson for NPP

By Amadou Jadama

Mansa Sumareh, the campaign manager of renegade National Peoples Party member and now independent aspirant Ahmad Gitteh has said the massive loss in the just concluded council elections in West Coast is a lesson for President Barrow and his party. Gitteh fell out with the NPP, accusing the party of stealing his victory at the primaries and has since launched his bid to contest Brikama Area Council chairmanship on an independent ticket.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday Mansa said: “If you try to forget your yesterday friends; the ones you struggled with, you always end up in shame. Allah is always on the side of the truth. This is a lesson for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mansa asked where are the ministers, political advisers and the NPP regional executive members who were beating their chests and saying that even if the money and fuel will dry up they will make sure they win this election. “You can own your party, but you cannot own the people. People own themselves, ” Mansa reminded President Barrow of his own famous proverb.

He argued that President Barrow should now differentiate his friends and enemies and truthful people from liars.

Mansa said the president should check the results from Kombo and see whether his party had even won anything in the villages and towns of his own officials who are beating their chests.

‘We are telling the Gambians especially the people of West Coast to vote for Ahmad Gitteh in next month’s chairmanship election,” he said.