Gov’t allocates D1.42 bln to environment ministry

By Aisha Tamba

The government of the Gambia has allocated 1.24 billion dalasis to the ministry environment, climate change, and natural resources. This was revealed by the ministry of finance in its citizen budget meeting.

The project is to address coastal erosion, and drainage systems and build the resilience of communities. It involves the following: sensitising people on imminent environmental issues; updating the climate change policies of the country. reintroduction and restocking of wildlife species by promoting Public Private Partnership, embarking on tree planting, including forestry and allocating 200 hectares of land to approximately 500 communities”.