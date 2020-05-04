GMC executive member resigns, joins NPP

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Momodou Sidideh, an executive member of the Gambia Moral Congress, and a respected prominent member of the Serekunda West community has resigned from the party to join the National People’s Party of President Barrow.

Sidibeh, who joined the GMC in April 2017, first held the powerful and important position of administrative secretary before becoming an executive member responsible for constitutional matters and discipline at a subsequent party congress.

Confirming his resignation to The Standard yesterday, Mr Sidibeh said: “I supported the GMC at the invitation of its leader Mai Fatty and also because it was part of the coalition. Now that Mr Fatty has left the government effective implying they are no longer part of the coalition, I feel that I have to leave.”

Asked why the NPP, which was not part of the coalition, Sidibeh said President Barrow is still part of the coalition as its head and now that he has come up with his own party, he felt it is only natural that he becomes a NPP supporter.

“Also, I am impressed with the achievement recorded by President Barrow in the last three years,” Sidibeh said. He concluded that he has made his position known to the GMC leader Mai Fatty.