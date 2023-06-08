GNOC TRAINS DISABLED, SPECIAL OLYMPIAN ADMINISTRATORS

In order to accord the less privileged members of the sports fraternity equal empowerment and opportunities, the Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC) has rolled out a sports administration training for its physically and intellectually challenged members.

The course will equip participants with new administrative skills to effectively run their associations in line with the objectives and interests of the Olympic movement.

Retired and veteran sports leaders Lamin Sanneh and Ebou Joof are the course directors each with over 25 years of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

GNOC president, Beatrice Allen, said she had no doubt that at the end of the course, the participants will hone their skills in the management of their sports for the betterment of the Olympic movement in The Gambia.

She said training is one of the important steps to broaden the understanding and knowledge of stakeholders to better be in tuned with the values of the Olympic movement.

“Therefore, I encourage you to take the course seriously as it incorporates all the skills required for NOC stakeholders – athletes, coaches, and managers,” the GNOC president told the participants.

The course is taking place at the Olympic House, Kanifing.