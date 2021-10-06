Goodwill ambassador Jaiteh meets IMF resident representative

By Mamour M Mbenga (Kifa)

Former Gambia international footballer and goodwill ambassador, Tijan Jaiteh recently visited the office of Mr. Mamadou Barry, the IMF Resident Representative to The Gambia. The two diplomats discussed series of sport infrastructure development initiatives supported by Ambassador Jaiteh for the development of youths in The Gambia.

Ambassador Jaiteh called the attention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in The Gambia on the role that sport could play in shaping the future of youths and help reduce their exposure to illegal immigration. He also discussed about his various charitable actions to support local communities in The Gambia.

Mr Barry welcomed Mr. Tijan Jaiteh for his visit. He explained how the IMF is supporting The Gambia particularly during this difficult time of COVID-19 and underscored the importance of youth development in addressing the economic challenges facing The Gambia, particularly unemployment and poverty.

According to Ambassador Jaiteh, the meeting was fruitful, and the discussion was centered around how to improve and gather support for the development of a training sports complex for youths who want to have a career in sport.

Since President Barrow accorded Tijan Jaiteh Goodwill Sports Ambassador, he has achieved series of milestones in the sport area