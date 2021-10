A house in Brikama Nyambai recently caught fire resulting in a huge loss of property. The house, belonging to one Modou Camara, suffered significant damage from the fire, which started from the veranda.

Modou Camara said the inferno has caused a big setback in his life.

“I have lost a lot,” a sad Mr Camara told The Standard.

Persons wishing to assist the Camara familiy can call 9712480 or 9165299.