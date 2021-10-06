29.2 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Man caught with arms at Mai Fatty’s house arraigned

970

By Aisha Tamba

One Amadou Barry, a Bissau Guinean, was yesterday arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for an attempt to commit felony in the house of Mai Fatty, leader of the Gambia Moral Congress party.

He was charged with three counts; felony, going armed in public and criminal trespassing.

Mr Barry pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate SB Faal.

According to reports, the accused is a former worker of the GMC leader and was allegedly found armed with three knives and trespassing into the politician’s compound. 

The IGP was represented by commissioner of prosecution and legal affairs, A Sanneh, DSP Sulayman Jawara, and C Chief Superintendent Malang Jarju.

A Sanneh applied for adjournment to be better prepared for a fair trial.

He also told the court that the accused person is still in police custody because he did not fulfill the bail requirement. 

The matter is adjourned to Monday for hearing.

