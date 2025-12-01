Governor Bojang urges Barrow to sack chiefs, alkalolu not willing to support him

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Governor Ousman Bojang of the West Coast region has called on President Adama Barrow to sack any district chief or alkalo (village head) who is not willing to support his agenda.

Addressing a meeting at Siffoe on Saturday during the Meet The People Tour, Bojang said though no one is forcing anyone to support the president but those who are not willing to support him and are holding positions as chiefs or alkalolu should quit or be made to leave .

“My father was a chief but he was later removed because he was an opposition. So, we are not saying that you should support President Barrow by force. But we the governors, chiefs and akalolu are appointed by the president who was elected by the Gambians. So if you cannot work with him, then he should sack you. So, I am appealing to the president to consider that,” Governor Bojang said.