Monday, December 1, 2025
Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Embalo in Brazzaville

Guinea-Bissau’s ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo arrived in the Republic of Congo’s capital Brazzaville on Saturday, days after the military seized power, a source close to him told Reuters.

Soldiers toppled Embalo’s government on Wednesday before the results of weekend presidential and legislative elections could be announced, continuing a pattern of political instability in the small Portuguese-speaking state.

Embalo had initially left Bissau for neighbouring Senegal on a special flight, as military officers installed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president on Thursday. The source, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Embalo was in Brazzaville without giving further details. AFP had reported

Reuters

