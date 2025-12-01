NPP condemns UDP’s Borry Touray over ‘divisive remarks’

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National People’s Party (NPP) condemns in the strongest and most unequivocal terms the inflammatory, lawless and grossly irresponsible remarks made by the United Democratic Party’s Administrative Secretary for Legal Affairs, Lawyer Borry S Touray, during a house-to-house campaign engagement in Jambur.

In his address to UDP supporters, Lawyer Touray openly and brazenly encouraged violence, conflict and national instability as a method of obstructing President Adama Barrow from exercising his constitutionally guaranteed right to vote and to stand for election. Such statements constitute a direct assault on the peace, democratic order and national cohesion of our country.

Even more disturbing, Lawyer Touray hurled vulgar insults at President Barrow and at all Gambians who do not subscribe to the UDP, referring to them as “non-halal dingos” (illegitimate children), and further declared that “we will rise up, create violence and instability to regain control of our country.” He called on people to “come out and die,” glorifying death and civil strife as a political strategy.

These statements represent an appalling endorsement of lawlessness, a reckless attempt to divide Gambians into false hierarchies of “first-class” and “second-class” citizens, and a shocking admission of the UDP leadership’s willingness to resort to any measure, however destructive, to pursue power.

The NPP is profoundly alarmed that such incendiary rhetoric emanates from a senior legal practitioner who is fully aware of the criminal implications of incitement, sedition, hate speech and the deliberate provocation of civil disorder. No responsible leader speaks in this manner about his country or its people.

Accordingly, the National People’s Party demands the following:

1. That the United Democratic Party immediately and publicly condemn Lawyer Borry Touray’s incitement to violence, his calls for civil disorder, and his insults against Gambians, and clearly dissociates the party from these dangerous remarks;

2. That Lawyer Borry S Touray issues an unreserved and unconditional apology to President Adama Barrow, the NPP, and the people of The Gambia for his inflammatory and degrading statements; and

3. That Lawyer Touray retracts his remarks in full, acknowledging their potential to endanger national peace and security and to undermine the dignity of Gambian citizens.

The National People’s Party reaffirms its unalloyed commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the preservation of peace and national stability. We remain fully aligned with the development agenda and visionary leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, whose stewardship continues to safeguard the rights, freedoms and security of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation.

We call on all Gambians to reject the politics of violence, intimidation, insults and division. Our nation’s progress cannot and must not be held hostage by reckless utterances or attempts to plunge the country into chaos.

We further acknowledge the courage and patriotism demonstrated by His Excellency President Barrow in accepting the coalition leadership in 2016, at a time when many, including Lawyer Touray, refused to step forward. His leadership and resolve ushered in a new era of democratic space and national transformation that every Gambian today enjoys.

The National People’s Party expresses pride in President Barrow’s enduring legacy as the architect of The Gambia’s modern infrastructural revolution: expanding roads, electricity, health facilities, education and social development to every corner of the country. These achievements represent the collective aspirations of our people and must be protected from any attempt to undermine the peace and stability that made them possible.

The NPP remains committed to safeguarding our democracy and ensuring that The Gambia continues on the path of peace, unity and progress.

Seedy SK Njie

Deputy Spokesperson, NPP