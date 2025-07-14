Gov’t announces stricter laws against ‘rogue’ real estate agencies, suspicious NGOs

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Minister of Lands, Local Government and Religious Affairs, Hamat Bah, has revealed that ‘unscrupulous’ real estate agents have swindled Gambians of over D500 million and there is an urgent need to deal with them .

He made these damning revelations at the Mansa Kunda ‘town hall meeting at the SDKJCC, Friday, where he stressed that time has come for government to come up with tough measures to curb the menace

Accordingly, Bah announced the coming of the Real Estate Bill, which he said would soon be ready ‘and we need to move quicker and faster because it’s becoming a serious threat where even institutions, including GRTS, have fallen victim to these rogue agents’.

However, the minister said there are some very good agents too who are doing a good job, but many others are doing very bad things to the country.

“It’s high time as a government we take up the responsibility to address this by creating the necessary legislation and regulation for this sector,” he emphasised.

Minister Bah also dealt with the issue of Non-Governmental Organisations NGOs, vowing to bring up a bill to regulate that area too ‘because too many NGOs have been coming to this country with different agendas without been regulated.’