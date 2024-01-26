Gov’t explains controversial pardoning of prisoners

- Advertisement -

Following concern by citizens that people convicted for corruption and rape are on the list of prisoners pardoned by President Barrow, government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh has appeared on West Coast Radio to explain.

He said former permanent secretary Bamba Banja, who was convicted over D100K corruption charge, had already served nearly a year of the two-year term and paid D1million fine and other charges connected therein. “This in addition to his plea of mitigation concerning his ill health which made him qualify for amnesty,” Sankareh said.

As for the Senegalese tailor convicted of murder, Sankareh said the man has been suffering from a terminal disease a few years into his sentence for which he underwent several painful surgeries. He said the doctors advised the prisoner get a private facility since Mile 2 is no longer conducive for him which would have cost government. “Also, there have been interventions by religious leaders on his behalf given his medical condition,” the Government Spokesman said. He said even after a recommendation by the parole committee, President Barrow has insisted they meet the family of his victim before signing his amnesty in addition to assurances too that there is no security implication. He said similar due diligence was followed in the case of the other pardoned prisoners.