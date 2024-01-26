Mother flees after giving child to stranger

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

A teenage mother approached a woman near the Brikama market, gave her something wrapped in clothes and ran away into the crowd.

According to eyewitnesses, before the woman could asses the wrapped clothes, the teenage girl disappeared.

The curious woman meanwhile went on to unwrap the bundle of clothes and in the presence of petty traders and passersby, found a bouncing baby with the placenta still intact.

The woman then called people’s attention and went to Brikama police to report the incident.