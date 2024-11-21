Gov’t nominates Reparations Commissioners

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The government has shortlisted 9 candidates to serve as commissioners on the Reparations Commission, set up to oversee the identification and reparation of victims of human rights abuses during the Jammeh regime.

The National Assembly passed the Victims Reparations Bill in November 2023 to establish an independent commission to identify and pay reparations to victims of the Jammeh-era crimes.

A selection panel constituted by the government has now come out with shortlist of 9 individuals to be vetted by National Assembly and reduced to 7 commissioners.

According to the Act, the commissioners should include representatives of victims, youths, women and persons with disabilities.

The Act said the commission’s chairperson and the vice chairperson should be of persons with high qualifications.

The shortlisted 9 candidates comprise legal experts, civil society actors and medical professionals among others.

The candidates are; Isatou Ndow, Dr. Badara Loum, Sirra Ndow, Isatou (Ayeshah) Jammeh, Safiatou Touray, Abdou A Manneh, Ebou Faye Njie, Dr. Babanding Daffeh and Haddy Mboge Barrow.