GOV’T SALUTES NORWAY CUP WINNING TEAM

The minister of sports Bakary Badjie has said the recent success of a Gambia U16 team at the world’s biggest youth football meeting, the Norway Cup, has added another glittering chapter in the country’s football history. The Norway Cup is held every year with over 30 countries and thousands of players participating.

This year for the first time, The Gambia won the Under -15 tournament after defeating Ullern Football 3-2 in the final played in Oslo. The team was unbeaten from start to finish.

Receiving the delegation of players and officials led by Gambia Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, Minister Badjie extended government’s gratitude to the team for its hard work and quality representation of the country at the event. “We recognise and appreciate your efforts in flying the national flag at your level on the global stage,” he told the team of young players and officials.

“You have brought us a great delight and we didn’t have any regrets in supporting your participation in this tourney. We have a responsibility as a ministry to support our young people and our sports family in whatever they are engaged in,” he added.

Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, who is also the country representative of the Norway Cup, said they came to thank the government for the support and also present their success story from the tournament.

Members of the team took turns to praise the minister and the government for trusting and supporting them to participate in the tourney.

Other speakers including senior officials of the ministry spoke well about Mr Jaiteh and commended the team for a great achievement.