Gambia qualifies for consecutive World Beach Volleyball championship

The Gambia has once again qualified to play at the world stage, after it secured qualifications to the 2023 Beach Volleyball Championship.

The country is joined by Morocco, Algeria, and Mozambique as the best four countries in Africa. This is the second time Gambia is reaching the global stage in this sport

The minister Bakary Y. Badjie and staff of the ministry congratulated the team, coach, and leadership of the Gambia Volleyball Federation for this remarkable achievement in the country’s sports.