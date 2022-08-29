Gov’t says 34 Gambians detained in UAE

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform the general public that it has received information on thirty-four (34) Gambian nationals who are currently being held at an Immigration Detention Camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to residing in the country without proper documents.

The Gambian Embassy in Abu-Dhabi is collaborating with the Emirati authorities on the matter and the public is further assured of The Gambia Government’s resolve to secure the release of its citizens.