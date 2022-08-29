Health ministry warns against dubious practices in e-birth registration exercise

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Health learns with dismay the conduct of certain officers in the ongoing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS).

According to reports we continue to receive, these individuals are involved in dubious practices such as favoritism and collecting monies from applicants for the new eBirth Certificate.

We wish to condemn these unscrupulous activities and we totally dissociate ourself from such practices.

This is a stern warning to those individuals engaged in such practices to desist from the act with immediate effect. Individuals caught or evidence brought against them will be dealt with accordingly.

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the Public that the mass electronic birth registration and National Health Insurance Membership card registration teams comprise of Public Health Officers, Data Entry Clerks, Verification Officers, Canvassers, Approving Officers, Police Officers, Supervisors, ICT Officers and Logistics officers and anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

We wish to assure the general public that the Ministry of Health will continue to deliver quality and affordable services to The Gambian population.

In order to curb such acts, we hereby encourage the public to report these individuals to the Ministry of Health through the toll-free number 1025 for action.

While thanking the general public for their support since the inception of this campaign, we remain optimistic of the success of the activity.