Gov’t says illegal migration not driven by lack of jobs alone

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In the wake of mounting surge in illegal migration to Europe via boats from The Gambia in recent months, the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Dr Ismaila Ceesay said the menace cannot be defined as lack of opportunities or stopped by just providing jobs for Gambian youths, saying research showed that is it much more than that.

“I think sometimes it is a misconception that the provision of jobs will entice our young people to stay,” Dr. Ceesay said at yesterday’s final government- press conference of the year.

- Advertisement -

According to the minister, research has shown that some people who attempt the journey are already employed or have businesses, but are determined to leave the country anyway.

“I’ve done a lot of research on the irregular migration thing and I’ve seen people who are even with businesses, shops, who sold their shops and took the ‘back way’,” he said.

Dr. Ceesay emphasised that when people have made up their minds to leave, no amount of opportunities in the country can stop them.

- Advertisement -

The minister’s comments come amid concerns about the increasing number of young Gambians risking their lives on the perilous journey to Europe. Many have lost their lives in the process, sparking calls for more to be done to address the issue.

The opposition and civil society often accuse the government of not prioritising youth employment but with teachers, soldiers, policemen, businessmen and women and all categories of employed and skilled youths taking the journey, observers say government has every reason to claim that the issue is much more than just lack of jobs.