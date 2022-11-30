Gov’t to construct 1,200km roads in 5yrs

By Lamin Njie

Ministry of Transport

Accompanying the President of the Republic Adama Barrow on his meet the people tour in provincial Gambia, the Minister responsible for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Honorable Ebrima Sillah, has revealed that in the next five years to come, the government of the Gambia will construct 1,200km of tar roads in the Gambia.

The Minister said this during a meeting held in Badibou Gunjur, North Bank Region of the country. He further stated that construction works for the Njaba-Kunda to Salikine road project have started and work is progressing as expected.

Minister Sillah also assured the people of Badibou that the road linking Kerr Ardo to Minteh Kunda will be constructed come March 2023.

He also called on Gambian youth to take up jobs in road construction as it pays much, compare to other jobs.

So far, the Nuimi – Hakalang road project and the newly constructed governor’s offices and residences built by the government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure were also visited by the touring party, likewise the new Bambali-Sarakunda-Njeyen Sanjal road project, to the delight of the President as he smiles, walking on the new Sanjal roads, amid chanting and clapping from the communities along the roads.

Furthermore, the President and delegation also visited the Senegambia bridge where some road works are ongoing. The Farafenni market waterway project and the Kaur-Njimbala road project were also visited and work is progressing.

Many communities in the hinterland of the Gambia have called on the government to help them construct roads for them as most of their roads are in very bad shape, making traveling a nightmare for them.

The tour continues.