Gambian-Canadian Cultural Association supports GRCS with over D200,000

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambian-Canadian Cultural Association in collaboration with the Gambian Youth and Women Association as well as the Islamic Society on Tuesday donated D203, 846 to flood-affected families through The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) at a presentation held at GRCS headquarters in Kanifing.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ma Lamin Barrow, explained that the Gambian community in the greater Toronto area under the leadership of the Cultural Association organized a fundraising activity to raise funds to support flood affected families in The Gambia.

He pointed out that the spirit is what matters and not the amount involved. He thanked The Gambia Red Cross Society for its humanitarian services, saying one cannot fail to be impressed with GRCS’ standards, professionalism, transparency, and accountability.

Also speaking, Alasan Senghore, Secretary General of The Gambia Red Cross Society on behalf of the entire national society thanked the association for their support, adding that they appreciate the trust and confidence and also accept the challenge.

S.G Senghore said that the assistance will go a long way in increasing the number of beneficiaries that they targeted.

“Since we are a national society we go wherever the needs are,” he stated, saying the disaster was more serious within the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region but people in the provinces also suffered losses and damages.” He added while assuring the donors that the money will be used for its intended purpose.

Andrew Jarju, disaster management coordinator at The Gambia Red Cross Society said they are able to support over 700 households in collaboration with their partners since the disaster strike in July.