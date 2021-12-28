GOV’T TO DECIDE FATE OF IMPLICATED SERVING OFFICIALS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia government will, upon discussing the TRRC report in cabinet, take decision on the fate of scores of serving adversely mentioned officials ahead of the publication of the government white paper.

The TRRC report implicated scores of officials mainly from the security services in various crimes during the Jammeh regime who are still manning senior positions.

Responding to a question about their fate, Justice Minister Dawda Jallow said the decision as to what administrative action would be taken about that category of people will only come after the report has been discussed in cabinet. “Once any administrative action is taken about them, we will come back to the public with that information,” the minister said.

- Advertisement -

Since the beginning of the TRRC public hearings, witnesses have implicated many senior serving officials prompting calls for their removal or suspension but government has maintained that it would have to wait for the TRRC report to be able to deal with such situations. Now that the report is out, government is under pressure to take action about people whose positions have become untenable, given the serious nature of allegations against them.

”I think these officials should not even wait for government to send them on leave. They should just do the right thing and step aside, at least until they are granted amnesty or cleared by whatever process they be subjected to,” said Demba Ali Jawo, a veteran journalist.

Among those adversely mentioned include Interior Minister Yankuba Sonko, SIS director general Ousman Sowe, Police commissioner Ensa Badjie, Baboucar Sowe, controversial anti-crime commander Gorgi Mboob, among others who either have been banned from holding public office or recommended for prosecution.