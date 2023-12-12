Gov’t to purchase new ferry for US$13 million

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Finance Minister Seedy Keita has disclosed in his budget speech Friday that the African Development Bank has approved the financing of the procurement of a new green ferry as part of the Banjul Port 4th Expansion Project.

According to the minister, the new ferry will be purchased in the sum of US$13.0 million.

“The ferry is about the size of the current Kunta Kinteh ferry which would greatly improve the ferry crossing times in Banjul and Barra. The green ferry would contribute to the SDGs on carbon emissions reduction and also contribute towards the Green Recovery-Focused National Development Plan,” he added. He did not however say when the vessel will arrive or put in use.

News of a new ferry will come as a welcome relief for commuters following years of disrupted ferry services and sometimes dangerous misadventures of vessels.