Kiang East NAM says suspension of Jomar alkalo unfair

By Amadou Jadama

The National Assembly Member for Kiang East, Yahya Gassama, has condemned the suspension of Alkalo Karamo Sawo of Jomar village as unfair and unwarranted.

Alkalo Sawo was suspended for the period of six months by the Governor of Lower River Region Seedy Lamin Bah for alleged incompetence over a difference between the villagers and Long Jian, a Chinese Company contracted to build the Kabada road. The villagers had accused the governor of meddling in discussions between them and Chinese company over royalties for sand mining in their village and misinforming the president that they have prevented the company from mining in the village. Governor Bah denied those allegations and accused the villagers of disrespecting authority and unlawfully preventing the company from mining in the village, a claimed the villagers denied.

Matters came to a head when the alkalo was suspended on Thursday for what the governor called his incompetence over the matter.

Reacting to this development, NAM Yahya Gassama said: “It is not fair to suspend the alkalo because of the reasons given. As head of the village, the alkalo is duty bound to stand for the interest of his village in any negotiations whether it is initiated by him or not. Therefore, he should not be blamed for a decision taken by his village.”

Hon Gassama argued that Alkalo Karamo Sawo had not done anything to warrant his suspension. “He is completely innocent as he cannot stop decisions of his village or force them to change their decision. So to suspend him for incompetence over this matter is unfair,” NAM Gassama said.

On the declaration by the governor that the company will mine sand in Jomar without any royalties, the Kiang East NAM said the people of Jomar should get royalties from mining their farm lands to develop their village facilities.

“That is the norm everywhere. Government should revisit the decision to suspend the alkalo and ensure that the interest of the people of Jomar is served and the road project progress to everyone’s benefit,” he concluded.