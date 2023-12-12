European platform calls for meeting against blockade of Cuba in Spain

- Advertisement -

Paris, Dec 10 (Prensa Latina) The Europa por Cuba channel confirmed the holding in January, in Bilbao of its second international meeting of solidarity with the island and condemnation of the US blockade, a forum that will define new actions against that policy.

In dialogue with Prensa Latina, the coordinators of the platform, José Antonio Toledo, Haydeline Díaz and Patricia Pérez, addressed the expectations for the event scheduled for January 26 to 28 in the Spanish city, where they anticipate the participation of more than 150 delegates.

Parliamentarians and representatives of solidarity associations, unions and political forces will host the Bilbao event, which will review the activities organized by the channel in the last year, after the first meeting held at the beginning of 2023 in Seville.

Although it is a European forum, the participation of Latin American delegations will be extensive, the channel’s coordinators announced.

According to Toledo, Díaz and Pérez, the actions of denunciation and rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba will focus the debates, which will also include support for causes such as those of Venezuela and Palestine, subjected these days to a new Israeli aggression.

In the last nine months, the Europe for Cuba channel developed the “Tsunami against the blockade” campaign, which will culminate precisely in Bilbao, after touring several continents with messages on social networks, mobilizations and shipments of solidarity loads to the Antillean nation.

According to the organizers, the second international meeting of solidarity with the island will culminate with a final declaration, carrying the consensus and agreed activities.

The event program includes tributes to the revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro (1926-2016) and Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) and a floral offering to the Cuban national hero, José Martí (1853-1895), on his 171st birthday on January 28. of his birth.