Gambia defends doctoral thesis on universal health coverage

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, 6th December 2023, Hassan Njie successfully defended his doctoral thesis entitled “Towards Universal Health Coverage: Evidence Generation to Inform National Health Insurance Scheme Implementation in The Gambia” to earn his PhD (Philosophiae Doctor) in Health Economics and Financing. On the same day, Hassan presented a trial lecture on the topic, “Designing an Evidence-Based Optimal Health Insurance Programme for a Low-Income Country.” The Adjudication Committee comprised the following members: First Opponent: Associate Professor Karen Grépin, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Second Opponent: Associate Professor Klas-Göran Sahlen, Umeå University, Sweden Third Member and Chair of the Evaluation Committee: Professor Hilde Wøien, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Norway Chair of the Public Defence Professor Nina K. Vøllestad, University of Oslo, Norway Hassan Njie currently serves as the Director of Services at Gambia’s National Health Insurance Authority. He has played a pivotal role in leading research on health financing reforms and policy implementation for the National Health Insurance Scheme in The Gambia.