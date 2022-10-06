Gov’t unveils new hajj commission

- Advertisement -

Press release

Following the dissolution of the National Hajj Commission in August 2022 by the Government of The Gambia, the public is hereby informed that through the Ministry for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, the Government of The Gambia has launched a new Hajj Commission which will take charge of hajj affairs within The Gambia and abroad.

In line with the above, all licenses issued for 2022 hajj season have expired. Therefore, no company or travel agent is authorized to receive deposits or advanced payments from any individual or group for the purpose of hajj. As such, all advertisements related to hajj must stop until further notice. The Commission would like to assure all that it will open for interested travel agencies to apply for hajj operational license when the time arises.

The following are the new Hajj Commission members:

Sheikh Ebrima Masaneh Jarju – Chairman Alh. Buba Sanyang Sheikh Essa Foday Darboe Imam Muhammad L. Touray Imam Ebrima Cham Sheikh Abba ML Hydara Sheikh Sulayman Masaneh Ceesay Sheikh Mahfuz Sanyang Imam Huha Bayo Alh. Bai Sainy Secka Alh. Foday Sambou Ceesay – Secretary