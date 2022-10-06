33.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Gambia News

Imams Ba-Kawsu Fofana, Musa Saidy arrested

311
By Talibeh Hydara

Imams Ba-Kawsu Fofana and Musa Saidy have been arrested, police deputy spokesperson Chief Inspector Alieu Jamanka confirmed to The Standard.

The two imams have been at loggerheads for the past years.

The Standard understands both were initially invited for questioning at the Yundum police station but have since been detained.

Chief Inspector Jamanga revealed that both have been charged with incitement to violence, unlawful assembly, and indecent assault on female.

Their arrest came five days after their disciples clashed in Tujereng.

Police had confirmed that Imam Saidy and his followers had captured some supporters of Ba-Kawsu Fofana, whom the Tujereng-based scholar accused of attacking him.

“Three other men, who are believed to be Imam Ba-Kawsu’s disciples, are equally charged with attempt to commit felony and criminal trespass. They were the group that went to Tejereng to the compounds of Musa Saidy,” Chief Inspector Jamanka disclosed.

