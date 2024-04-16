Gov’t waives $20 airport fee for OIC Banjul Summit delegates

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The head of brand and communication at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Gambia Secretariat has announced that the government has waived the controversial airport security fee for all the OIC delegates coming for the Banjul Summit next month.

The $20 fee has attracted public criticism since it was introduced in 2018 but during a diplomatic and consular briefing yesterday, Nfally Fadera, responding to a question from one of the ambassadors, said: “The delegates will not pay airport fees. Government has placed a waiver on the airport fees for OIC delegates.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “As part of our hospitality also, the government is granting visa on arrival free of charge for all the people that are coming.”

A major concern ahead of the summit has always been accommodation, considering The Gambia is expecting over 3,000 delegates.

However, assuring the diplomats at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre yesterday, Mr Fadera promised there will be enough bed and food for everyone coming.

- Advertisement -

“I can assure you that The Gambia has enough bed capacity to host and accommodate the 3,000 or so delegates that we are anticipating. We also have enough food for all the delegates that we expect. We have enough cars and transportation facilities to and from the airport, hotels and conference center for all the guests and delegates. The Gambia as a country will be able to ensure the safety and security of all the delegates from the point of arrival to the point of departure,” he assured.