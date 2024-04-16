40.2 C
SENEGALESE PRESIDENT FAYE TO VISIT GAMBIA SATURDAY

By Omar Bah

The new Senegalese president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, will pay his first official visit to The Gambia on Saturday, unimpeachable sources informed The Standard.
President Faye, who is also expected to attend the forthcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in The Gambia on 4-5 May 2024, will hold bilateral talks on a number of areas of interest with his Gambian counterpart, President Adama Barrow.
The Gambian leader had a very close working relationship with President Faye’s predecessor Macky Sall.
President Faye became the youngest head of state in Senegal at the age of 44 after a landslide victory with 54.8% of the votes in late March.

