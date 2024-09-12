GRA attends West Africa tax forum in Bissau

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A delegation of Gambia Revenue Authority GRA staff led by Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe is in Guinea-Bissau participating in the West African Tax Administration Forum WATAF annual High-Level Policy Dialogue HLPD. The forum serves as a crucial platform to address and find solutions to the diverse challenges faced by West African Revenue Authorities.

The Bissau forum, which is the sixth edition of the HLPD, is set to feature esteemed experts and participants from various sectors within Ecowas Member Tax Administrators, including the Ecowas Commission, Ministries of Finance, Parliamentarians, Tax Administration officials, academia, civil society organisations (CSOs), development partners, donor agencies, financial institutions, international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), corporate organisations, and other key stakeholders. During the three days, participants will share insightful perspectives on the theme, “Improving tax systems to promote economic growth and social development in Africa.”.

Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of the GRA who doubles as the chairman of WATAF, expressed his gratitude to the diverse attendees and the host country for organising such a well-attended event, adding that the theme of the forum is both timely and relevant.

Mr. Darboe underscored the vital role of taxation in promoting economic growth, social equality, and providing necessary services. He highlighted that the main challenge lies in inadequate capacity, particularly in the area of digitisation. CG Darboe called for investments in digital infrastructure to close the gaps, prevent revenue leakages, and enhance collection efficiency, which in turn would enable governments to fulfill their mandates and advance economic independence across Africa.

The Director General of the Guinea-Bissau Tax Administration, Mr Ufe Vieira Da Silva, expressed his deep appreciation to WATAF for selecting Guinea-Bissau as the venue for this significant dialogue. He highlighted that Bissau is celebrating the centenary of Pan-Africanist leader Amílcar Cabral, whose vision of economic liberation aligns with WATAF’s objectives. Mr Viera also discussed Guinea-Bissau’s ongoing efforts to digitise its tax system and urged participants to build strong networks for sharing best practices across the region. He praised the diversity of participants, including tax collectors, civil society organisations, NGOs, and international partners, whose collective efforts could reshape the future of tax administrations in the region.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Bissau Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Madam Janise Nunes, expressed her honor at being part of the event. She emphasised that the dialogue provides a unique opportunity to harmonise tax systems and foster inclusion. She called for a united front in the fight against poverty and urged governments to increase investment in tax-to-GDP ratios. Furthermore, she encouraged tax administrations to attract investors as a means to boost tax revenues, while also advocating for improvements in taxpayer services and working conditions for tax officials.